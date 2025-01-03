"They're not on my level" - Johan Ghazali says training with better fighters one of the reasons he trained under Superbon in Bangkok

As early as now, teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali acknowledges the importance of sharpening his skills and not being too comfortable with the success that he enjoys.

The 18-year-old striking sensation has sought the help of Thai superstar Superbon and trained under his tutelage at his gym at Superbon Training Center along with the guidance of famed coach Trainer Gae.

Ahead of his exciting flyweight Muay Thai battle with Johan Estupinan on Jan. 24 at ONE 170, Ghazali shared the one of the main reasons why he decided to do his fight camp outside of his local team in Malaysia during the ONE 170 virtual media day by stating:

"Before this, when I train at Kuching, I don't spar so much. One, because it's hard to find a sparring partner there. And two, even if I have a sparring partner, they're not on my level. But over here I have plenty of sparring partners and it's easy to improve."

'Jojo' is fresh off a first-round knockout finish of Josue Cruz in his previous outing at ONE 168: Denver last September 2024 to return to the win column and improve his ONE Championship record to six wins and one loss.

Johan Ghazali motivated to be the first fighter to beat Johan Estupinan at ONE 170

During the same virtual media day for ONE 170, the Malaysian-American rising star shared another motivation that he holds onto that keeps him fired up to beat 'Panda Kick' in their impending showdown.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp-affiliated athlete stated:

"Of course, it gives me extra motivation. When I win, I would be the only person to beat him. So that's good for my reputation, that's good for my name."

ONE 170, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card goes down on Friday, January 24.

