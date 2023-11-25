“They’re so lucky that Jamahal Hill and Robbie Lawler didn’t get off that bus” – Joe Rogan is relieved that Palestinian protesters avoided retaliation

Joe Rogan has revealed that he felt relief that there was no retaliation by Jamahal Hill and Robbie Lawler on Palestinian protesters.

This week, Rogan welcomed comedian and political commentator Dave Smith onto the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), where they discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The pair soon focused on the protests seen around the world for either side, with the UFC color commentator recounting his experience of the protests whilst in New York for UFC 295.

Prior to the event, which took place at Madison Square Garden, a UFC bus was attacked by Palestinian protesters in the streets of New York. It was carrying Jamahal Hill and Robbie Lawler, who were on their way to the pay-per-view.

Reacting to the protesters' actions, Joe Rogan stated on his podcast that they were 'lucky' Hill and Lawler opted not to step off the bus and begin fighting back.

He said:

"When I was in New York City two weeks ago for the UFC, there was a Free Palestine march. It was wild, the streets were filled with people. It looked very organized. They attacked a UFC bus, they slashed the tires of the bus whilst Robbie Lawler and Jamahal Hill were on that bus."

He continued:

"They smashed windows and slashed tyres. They are so lucky that Hill and Robbie Lawler didn't get off that bus and start putting people into orbit."

Jamahal Hill discusses what impressed him about Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury

Jamahal Hill was left shocked by Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury.

Despite coming up short on the night, 'The Predator' captured the hearts of boxing fans and pundits for going toe-to-toe with Fury for all ten rounds. The biggest moment of the fight was also courtesy of Ngannou, as he dropped 'The Gypsy King' to the canvas in round three.

Weighing in on the fight was Jamahal Hill, who spoke to The Schmo. He was asked about Ngannou's performance, where he admitted he was left seriously impressed by the former UFC champ's skills. He said:

"Well, I think he [Ngannou] did great. I think Francis came out and shocked a lot of people, myself included. I knew he had punching power. But some of the moves he made -- Like the head rolls, and the slips, and the counters that he was able to do in his defense, and being able to turn his awkwardness into a weapon was very impressive.

Catch Hill's comments here (0:45):