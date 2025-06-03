“They’re treated like superstars” - Liam Harrison raves about how far Muay Thai has come thanks to ONE Championship

British striking icon Liam Harrison is extremely grateful to ONE Championship for giving Muay Thai the recognition it deserves on the global stage. 'Hitman', who's been a constant fixture in the sport over the years, agrees that 'The Art of Eight Limbs' has truly gone mainstream after the home of martial arts gave it the spotlight to be seen worldwide.

According to Harrison, even the up-and-comers in his local gym are being given more career opportunities, which wasn't even possible back when he was just starting out.

The 39-year-old veteran told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“Muay Thai has never been high-paying until recently, so if I can get them over to Thailand and on the big shows where they’re treated like superstars and I can still be part of that, that’s a great buzz for me – especially if they’re guys from my gym."

Before the boom of Muay Thai worldwide, Liam Harrison was one of the true OG's who laid out the foundation for the sport to grow where it is today.

Despite limited opportunities, back in the day, The Bad Company athlete simply fought just for the love and passion for the game.

Nowadays, thanks to ONE's amazing platform, Muay Thai is one of the most popular combat sports in the world and has given world-class athletes an opportunity to make a career out of it.

Liam Harrison says he's not ready to give up being a fighter just yet

Liam Harrison doesn't have anything to prove anymore and will go down as one of the most respected figures in the sport when it's all said and done.

It appeared 'Hitman' was ready to hang it up last year, but reneged on his retirement decision, much to the delight of his fans. In the same interview, Harrison admitted he'd be lost without Muay Thai in his life.

He said:

"I love being in the routine of being a fighter and being in the fight camp and having that goal to aim for and watching my body change as I get more ripped and I lose weight and then I get fitter and I get stronger. I like that routine of all that, and without it, I think I'd be a little bit lost."

