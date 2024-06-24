"They were running low on views huh?" - Fans react to Paige VanZant preparing for her Power Slap debut later this week

Dana White's Power Slap league will host its most notable event on June 28 with Paige VanZant competing on the card but fans are not as enthused as the company likely intended. VanZant will be on the Power Slap 8 lineup that is set to commence one day before UFC 303.

In preparation for her first slap fight, VanZant was seen training her technique on a Century Body Opponent Bag, commonly referred to as a 'BOB.' The clip was part of a promotional video on the Power Slap YouTube channel and was later seen on social media.

Check out the video reshared by Championship Rounds below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans were not impressed with the footage, criticizing the 30-year-old for involvement with the niche sport. Many accused both Power Slap and VanZant of desperately attempting to gain attention.

One fan claimed the signing was the result of Power Slap's scarce success, commenting:

"They were running low on views huh?"

Expand Tweet

Other fans commented:

"How can she be that bad at every sport she tries?"

"She's gonna get wrecked"

"She's too cute to do that thing"

View more fan reactions to Paige VanZant's Power Slap training footage below:

Fans reacting to Paige VanZant in Power Slap. [via @champrds on Instagram]

Paige VanZant's recent combat sports resume

While still a star in combat sports, Paige VanZant has not won a single competition of any format since submitting Rachael Ostovich in 2019 in the UFC. The former MMA prospect ended her tenure with the promotion with a loss to Amanda Ribas and would proceed to sign with BKFC but failed to win a bare-knuckle fight in two attempts.

VanZant most recently fought for Misfits Boxing against fellow OnlyF*ns star Elle Brooke in a fight that resulted in a draw due to '12 Gauge' getting knocked down in the first round.

Expand Tweet

Brooke, the promotional champion, has called for a lucrative rematch with VanZant but the latter has expressed her desire to compete in as many different competitions as possible.

The specific details of VanZant's contract with BKFC have been unclear but she has continued to state her desire to return to the bare-knuckle promotion soon.