"They said Trump's gonna be there" - Sean O'Malley reveals bold reason behind patriotic UFC 316 walkout

Sean O'Malley recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he said that he chose a patriotic walkout at UFC 316 because he was informed that US President Donald Trump was going to be in attendance.

O'Malley suffered his second consecutive loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316. While their first bout ended in a decision, this time Dvalishvili made necessary adjustments and secured a third-round submission to defend his belt.

'Suga' is known for his charismatic walkouts at his fights. He usually chooses to walk out to Superstar by Lupe Fiasco; however, he decided to switch things up for his last fight and walked out to God Bless the USA.

O'Malley was asked about his choice of walkout song and whether the change had any effect on the outcome of his fight. The 30-year-old credited President Trump for the selection and dismissed any suggestion that it negatively impacted his performance.

"I just randomly wanted to switch it up. I had that song in mind and then they said Trump is going to be there. I was like, all these signs are great signs for me to win. Didn't happen. But still, the walkout was a cool memory, it was bada*s."

He added:

"I was feeling super American. I watched the Osama bin Laden documentary a couple of weeks before the fight and I was just feeling American as f*ck. I was like, let's go beat this little Russian or little Georgian or whatever."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Sean O'Malley lays out plan for future after UFC 316 loss

Sean O'Malley told Ariel Helwani about his plans to return to the octagon in 2025. 'Suga' intends to stay active and get back to the win column after enduring a two-fight skid in the UFC.

The former champion appears to be in good spirits and has stated that he will make decisions about his future after the week concludes.

Sean O'Malley's comments below:

