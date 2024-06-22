"They screwed Flash" - Fans cry "robbery" after Nasrat Haqparast gets split decision nod over Jared Gordon despite being outstruck at UFC Saudi Arabia

A fiery war of attrition on the UFC Saudi Arabia preliminary card left fans fuming after a split decision win was awarded to Nasrat Haqparast over Jared Gordon.

Coming off three consecutive wins, Haqparast looked to extend his streak against a similarly victorious Gordon. The lightweight bout delivered nonstop action, with both fighters trading strikes and grappling attempts for three intense rounds.

Round one saw Gordon pressuring Haqparast with takedown attempts, while the latter esponded with sharp counter shots in the closing seconds. Round two followed a similar pattern, with Gordon controlling the center of the octagon and landing consistent punches. Although Haqparast showed flashes of brilliance, Gordon seemed to dictate the pace.

The final round was a slugfest, with both fighters visibly exhausted but unwilling to back down. They exchanged blows in the center of the octagon, leaving everything in the hands of the judges.

Despite Gordon landing a significantly higher volume of strikes (170) than Haqparast (156), the judges ultimately awarded the victory to Haqparast via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Social media exploded with accusations of a "robbery," with fans lamenting what they perceived as an undeserved loss for Gordon.

"That’s a robbery. What did Nasrat do better than Gordon that definitively gave him the win. Gordon was winning a clear war of attrition."

"They screwed Flash"

"How thats a robbery wow"

"Gordon got robbed again.... these judges..."

Nasrat Haqparast's UFC career so far

Nasrat Haqparast's UFC journey began in 2017 with a debut loss. However, he's bounced back with a series of wins and exciting fights.

Haqparast has had mixed results throughout his UFC career, with wins against notable names like Marc Diakiese, Joaquim Silva, and Jamie Mullarkey. He's also faced setbacks against fighters like Dan Hooker and Bobby Green.

Despite occasional stumbles, Haqparast has consistently displayed a well-rounded skillset and a knack for thrilling fights. His 2018 bout against Thibault Gouti earned him a 'Fight of the Night' bonus, and his knockout victory over Mullarkey in December 2023 secured him a 'Performance of the Night' award.

With a current record of 16-5 in the UFC, Haqparast looks to continue climbing the lightweight rankings and establish himself as a contender in the division.