"They can't stand they've only found 17 million" - Andrew Tate accuses DIICOT of 'hassling people globally'

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate claimed that the Romanian authorities have been hassling people across the world and accused them of carrying out ‘a robbery.’

In December 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal activities. The siblings spent three months in a Romanian prison before they were put under house arrest. In June 2023, Andrew Tate was charged with human trafficking and organized crime to sexually exploit women. The 36-year-old has denied the charges and claimed he is not guilty.

Recently, Tate took to his X handle and accused DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) of trying to seize as much money from him as possible before the case is dismissed. DIICOT is a Romanian law enforcement agency that investigates and prosecutes organized crime and other serious offenses. However, Tate has labeled the agency’s procedures as a form of ‘punishment.’ in and of itself.

Andrew Tate has a reported net worth of $370 million, and he claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Romanian authorities have seized $17 million so far. He wrote:

“Dicott have been instructed to find and seize as much of our money as they can before the case is dismissed. They're hassling people globally. From the Cook Islands to the Caribbean. It's simply a robbery. They can't stand they've only found 17 million. They can't stand I live a good life, drive a nice car. If they had it their way - my children would starve. It's not about guilty. Never was. The process is the punishment.”

See the original X post below:

In spite of his controversial opinions on serious topics, 'Cobra' enjoys a massive following on social media. A large number of fans came out and lent him their support after the post.

Andrew Tate accuses DIICOT of trying to take away his cars

Andrew Tate has been accusing DIICOT of unlawful practices since August 2023 and has registered his complaints on X several times. The retired kickboxer claimed that the agency is carrying out vindictive operations to avenge their losses in court, and has accused them of trying to take his new cars.

Recently, Tate reiterated that DIICOT is still trying to seize his cars and wrote:

“They're still trying. Sending police all around Europe hassling people in other countries to try and prove I own cars that I DON'T own so they can take them.”

See the post below:

