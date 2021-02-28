'They take a little while to get to their target' - Israel Adesanya believes that he's faster than other UFC light heavyweights

Israel Adesanya believes that he’s faster than other UFC light heavyweights. Adesanya suggested that fighters at heavier weight classes, such as light heavyweight and heavyweight, ‘take a little while to get to their target’.

The Last Stylebender is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers to ever compete in the sport of MMA. Israel Adesanya had a long and storied kickboxing career. The striking savant gradually transitioned to the sport of MMA and broke through as a superstar in the UFC.

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to fight current UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for the latter’s title in the main event of UFC 259 on March 6th, 2021.

Addressing a myriad of questions at a recent media scrum, Israel Adesanya notably spoke about the speed advantage he believes he possesses over his rivals in the heavier weight classes. Upon being questioned about his previous experiences fighting in heavier weight classes and whether he felt a difference in the heavier fighters’ power, Israel Adesanya stated:

“Yeah, definitely, you feel a difference in the power when some glancing shots (land), or when they hit you on the arm. But also, you feel the difference in speed. They’re a lot slower. They’re a lot more – They take a little while to get to their target; put it that way. Yeah, the pace is a lot different at that weight, and it’s fun for me.” (*Video courtesy: It’s Time For Sports; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Israel Adesanya indicated that although fighters in the heavier weight classes might be more powerful, they are slower. Adesanya opined that this, in turn, makes him faster than the other fighters in the UFC light heavyweight division.

Israel Adesanya has his sights set on MMA glory in 2021

Should Israel Adesanya manage to defeat Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 and capture the UFC light heavyweight title, he would etch his name in history as one of the rare sportspersons to earn the distinction of holding UFC titles in two separate weight classes.

Furthermore, Israel Adesanya would also enter the club of distinguished fighters to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. However, Adesanya has consistently highlighted the fact that his goals stretch far and beyond winning the UFC light heavyweight title.

Israel Adesanya has often spoken about facing archrival Jon Jones. A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jones is scheduled to fight for the UFC heavyweight title later this year. Addressing a potential fight against Jon Jones, Adesanya has expressed his willingness to move up to heavyweight in order to fight Jones.