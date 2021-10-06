"They've been doing a damn great job" - Deontay Wilder lauds Jake Paul and YouTubers for their foray into boxing

As far as Deontay Wilder is concerned, Jake Paul is doing a tremendous job with his boxing career.

The heavyweight boxing superstar recently commended Paul and other internet celebrities for carving out their niche in combat sports. However, Wilder said he understands why up-and-coming pugilists might take exception to the rise of celebrity boxing. In a recent interview on The Last Stand podcast, Wilder said:

"For me, it's different. I'm viewing it differently because my position is different. Like I said, I'm established; my position is different. So I'm all about persons making their money. Like I said, if someone wants to pay their hard-earned money to see entertainment then you can't stop people from doing that. To be optimistic about it... it brings a little bit of enlightenment to boxing."

Unlike most combat sports superstars, Wilder is of the belief that Paul's fights are contributing to the growth of boxing as a sport. The former WBC heavyweight champ added:

"I say keep doing what you're doing. They've been doing a damn great job from what I've been seeing. And if it's paying the bills and putting money in the pocket for generational wealth, then hey... you know how the saying goes, 'No weapon formed against me shall prosper.'"

Jake Paul and his brother Logan are currently leading a movement for social media personalities getting involved in boxing. Jake defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his last outing. The card sold approximately 500,000 pay-per-view buys, according to MMA Fighting.

Win or lose, Deontay Wilder vows to keep fighting

Deontay Wilder is scheduled to take on Tyson Fury for the third time on Saturday, October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to 'The Bronze Bomber', his boxing career will continue no matter how his upcoming fight plays out. Wilder added that he won't stop until he accomplishes his goal of becoming the biggest superstar in heavyweight boxing.

The pair of rivals have met twice before in 2018 and 2020, respectively. The first fight ended in a draw while Fury emerged as the victor during the rematch.

