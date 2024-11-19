"They've never survived" - Nico Carrillo says no one has an answer for his crushing KO power

When Nico Carrillo fights, he is the cause of unimaginable damage to his opponents.

'King of North' could come off as a bit bold at times. But when he vows to knock out a guy, Carrillo always seems to follow through with his promises. For instance, it was the same back then when he was just an amateur, as it is now that he's a pro.

According to the Scotsman, nothing in that department has changed. Appearing on the Leather'd Podcast, he said:

"So when I'm in fights anytime, and this is from a younger me, anytime that I have fought someone and hurt them, they've never survived. That's my stats."

Indeed, Carrillo is a difficult athlete to beat because he's nearly demolished everyone in his path. His resume continues to improve after each fight, garnering credibility amongst the Thai boxing community and its fanbase.

In ONE Championship, he remains unbeatable with a record of 4-0 since April 2023. Even former long-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nong-O Hama fell to his crushing KO power.

On Jan. 24, Carrillo hopes to add another Thai legend to his list of victims, that of two-sport, two-division world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

ONE 170 airs live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Prime Video in Canada and the United States.

"I will find it. I always do" - Nico Carrillo needs only one punch to find the KO and put a halt to Superlek's long win streak

Nico Carrillo has a daunting task ahead of him on Jan. 24 when he trades leather with pound-for-pound Thai striker Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Superlek is one of the most fiercest and dangerous boxers on the planet, so crossing him won't be an easy task.

As we saw in his last performance against Jonathan Haggerty in Denver, he's very efficient with his delivery and timing. He only needed 49 seconds to knock out one of the deadliest martial artists from the UK. So how long will it take to stop Nico Carrillo?

However, according to the 'King of the North,' the only person who is going to put a stop to Superlek's hype train will be him. Speaking to ONE, he said:

"A knockout is coming. It will be calculated and it will come. I will find it. I always do."

