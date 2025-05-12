“They went toe-to-toe” - Superbon says Nong-O versus Kongthoranee sequel will go down as an all-time classic

In their second meeting, Nong-O Hama edged out Kongthoranee Sor Sommai over three action-packed rounds, earning praise from fellow veteran ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon for both the technique and the heart.

Ad

The two first met earlier this year in Nong-O’s flyweight debut, a close contest that ended in a split decision loss. The former bantamweight Muay Thai king knew he had more to show, and so he tightened up his game and walked into ONE Fight Night 31 to take his due.

He got it. For three rounds, both fighters stood toe-to-toe, trading heavy shots and refusing to back down. According to Superbon, with the skills of both contenders on par, heart made all the difference. In the ONE Fight Night 31 post-event presser, he said:

Ad

Trending

"Both of them traded heavy blows and were exhausted because they went toe-to-toe for three rounds. But I must say it was a very fun fight. I think Nong-O won because he was more determined."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Superbon amazed by Nong-O’s durability to withstand Kongthoranee’s best shots

The unanimous decision win reaffirmed that even at 38, Nong-O still has what it takes to handle the division’s best. Age catches up with everyone, and so his sharp performance caught Superbon off guard. About that, he said:

"I was shocked. Because we knew that Nong-O is quite old, right? I wasn’t too sure if he would recover quickly, no matter how well he trained... But this is it. The result of hard training shows that no matter how old you are, you can recover and come back to fight because of training."

Ad

Nong-O's drop to flyweight was driven by the increasing size and power of fighters on ONE's bantamweight roster. And now, with the weight cut to flyweight now under control and momentum back on his side, flyweight gold is within his sight.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available via replay on Prime Video with an active subscription in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.