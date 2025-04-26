“They will be really good” - Nong-O believes grappling superstars Kade and Tye Ruotolo can become phenomenal strikers 

Nong-O has been around so many talents that he can spot the ones who can go even further. And after sharing rounds with Kade and Tye Ruotolo at Superbon Training Camp, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion sees something special.

He briefly shared his thoughts about the twins in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"They are still very young, so if they keep training I believe they will be really good."

The Ruotolo twins are best known for their dominance in submission grappling. Both have flirted with the idea of striking, and Kade actually went on to dip his toes in MMA and win three consecutive bouts through submissions.

But the fundamentals of striking are there for both twins, and if they choose to, Nong-O believes they could evolve beyond submission grapplers into complete martial artists.

"Life gave you a partner" - Tye Ruotolo credits twin bro Kade for perfecting his craft

Ask Tye Ruotolo what shaped him the most, and the answer is neither a coach or a gym, but the person who has been with him from the start.

"Having a twin brother, I think, to scrap with the whole way through this [journey] made us get so much better, so much tougher," he told Combat Sports Today.

"[Life] gave you a partner, you know, [to] pick you up in the lows and knock you down on your highs too, to tell you [that] you got an ego, you know. So having my brother's been really good."

They've pushed each other forward since day one, and now, Tye and Kade hold the ONE welterweight and lightweight submission grappling world titles, respectively.

Now, Tye is about a week out from defending his belt against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31. Stream it live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

