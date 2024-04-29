Thiago Alves announces return to retirement after BKFC loss to Mike Perry - "I put my family through a lot already"

Thiago Alves has decided to put an end to his career in combat sports following his loss to Mike Perry at BKFC: KnuckleMania IV. The event took place this Saturday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Perry made his BKFC debut against Julian Lane in 2022, winning by unanimous decision. He was on a four-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming against former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56 last December.

Meanwhile, Alves defeated Julian Lane at BKFC 12 in a split decision to make his BKFC debut. He faced off against Ulysses Diaz at BKFC 18, knocking him out in the third round to become the inaugural BKFC middleweight champion. He was stripped of the title after his contract expired in 2022.

Despite having a 2-0 record in bare-knuckle combat, Alves's return against Perry has been hindered by a contract dispute with BKFC following his last match.

'Platinum' put an early end to the bout, stopping his opponent in the first round with a vicious left hand to improve his perfect record to 5-0.

In the post-event press conference, Alves announced his retirement from combat sports, saying:

''I’m going back to retirement, I pretty much was already retired, but didn’t make an announcement [or] anything because I wanted to do one more, and this was it. Unfortunately it didn’t go my way, but I’ve been fighting professionally since I was 15 years old. I took this fight on [an] eight-week notice, and I lost my mother on April 5. So I’ve been through a lot, and I put my family through a lot already.''

Check out Thiago Alves' comments below (0:10):

Thiago Alves claims to have done everything he ever wanted at his retirement announcement

Thiago Alves finished his pro MMA career with a 23-15 record, including a 15-12 mark in the UFC, which included a championship match against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 100.

After leaving the UFC, Alves worked primarily as a coach at American Top Team, however, he also won two fights at BKFC.

In the aforementioned interview, Alves revealed he has achieved all of his goals and would be leaving the competitive combat sports scene with his head high (4:18):

''I’m just thankful. I came here when I was 19 years old, had $40 to my name, I spoke no English, and was just a little kid from Brazil with a dream to become one of the best fighters in the world. I think I was able to do that. I became a world champion in one of the most savage sports, badass sports out there [in] bare-knuckle boxing, and I’m just thankful to be able to provide a good life for my family, be able to leave this business in perfect health.''