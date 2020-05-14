Thiago Moises mounts enthralling comeback to submit Michael Johnson at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville

UFC Fight Night Johnson v Moises

The main card of UFC Fight Night Jacksonville kicked off with a combustible lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and Thiago Moises. What was touted as a dead even fight was initially being dominated by Johnson, who kept pushing forward, trying to find opportunities to land the knockout blow to put his opponent to sleep but early on in the second round, Moises managed to lock in a heel hook that made Johnson submit.

Heading into the fight, experienced campaigner Johnson notched up three wins in his last ten fights inside the Octagon. This was Johnson's second fight at lightweight after amassing a two-win two-loss record. His opponent Moises who is also a former Ultimate Fighter finalist had 12 wins and 4 losses in professional MMA, having won one fight and lost twice inside the Octagon before the clash against Johnson.

Moises pulls off a miracle against Johnson

Johnson was by far the better fighter in the first round which saw both fighters on their feet, landing cleanly on Moises at will and inflicting considerable damage on his counterpart. Moises managed to hang on till the end of the first round and early on in the second, he shot for the takedown and landed it.

Johnson, to his credit, tried to wriggle his way out of a submission maneuver but unsuccessfully so, as Moises grabbed a stronghold of his leg and locked in the heel hook, leading to a quick tap-out by Johnson at 25 seconds of the second round.