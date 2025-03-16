"Things change so quickly" - Daniel Cormier points out wild shift in Justin Gaethje narrative post UFC 313, from washed up to title contender

Daniel Cormier recently pointed out how Justin Gaethje recovered from his knockout loss against Max Holloway at UFC 300 to get back in the title picture.

Notably, former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. He was originally scheduled to fight Dan Hooker but the New Zealand native pulled out due to a hand injury. After his win, Gaethje called for a title shot next.

Gaethje made his UFC debut back in 2017 and has fought 14 times in the promotion, winning nine of those fights. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier discussed change in Gaethje's fortunes and said:

"I had people from Stephen A all the way up to the fan that I would see passing in Las Vegas telling me they were concerned about Justin. Concerned about his ability to take a punch does he still have it. He wins one fight and now people are saying let's give him a title fight."

He added:

"It's like the way things change so quickly to me is always surprising because I get having a short memory as a fan but we were talking about him being retired a fight ago. Now I am not saying I don't want him to get a championship opportunity, I'm just saying how quickly things can change in the sport of mixed martial art especially when you have a star name like Justin Gaethje."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (1:22):

Daniel Cormier wanted Renato Moicano to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

Daniel Cormier feels a match-up between Justin Gaethje and Renato Moicano would have been just as exciting as 'The Highlight' fighting Dan Hooker. The New Zealand native pulled out of UFC 313 bout with Gaethje and was eventually replaced by Rafael Fiziev.

But according to the former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier, Moicano would have been the ideal replacement. Here's what he said on his YouTube channel:

"For me, I want you [Gaethje] versus Renato Moicano. I think that's a fun fight. I get it, Moicano just lost to Islam Makhachev in the way that he did. There's no knocking him for that. But JG's coming off of a loss too. He got beat by Max Holloway. Why not match these two up?"

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (4:28):

