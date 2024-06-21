"Third time's a charm" - Fans hyped for trilogy fight between Thai superstars Tawanchai, Jo Nattawut at ONE 169 in Atlanta

Current undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai can't seem to shake off Jo Nattawut from his path, as he is now scheduled to face him once more in a trilogy fight on November 8 at ONE 169: Atlanta.

This was officially announced by ONE Championship on their social media account recently, as they captioned the post with:

"Two MASSIVE World Title fights are locked in for ONE 169: Atlanta 🤩 Register NOW for our exclusive ticket pre-sale and get priority access to the best seats at State Farm Arena on November 8!"

Apart from the third meeting between Tawanchai and Nattawut, the promotion also announced the ONE heavyweight MMA world title showdown between reigning divisional king Anatoly Malykhin and Oumar Kane, aka 'Reug Reug.'

This great matchmaking got the fans excited, especially users @_rickybjr, @andongbin0930, @seraphoem10, @noi.sackda, @rylan_gutz, and @godzilla_el_flaco, who showed their anticipation to the trilogy match between the two Thai stars, as they commented:

"3rd times a charm 💪🏽"

"Tawanchai vs jo let's go!! 🔥🔥"

"Smart smart way to book a rubber match, short of somehow imposing sudden-death rules"

"Yes!! Rematch is the only fair thing to do. ONE is awesome"

"Tawanchai vs Nattawut again? Well this one will prove the real king now I guess 🔥"

"Tawanchai a real one for accepting this 3rd fight"

Tawanchai eked out a majority decision win over Jo Nattawut in their rematch at ONE 167

Following their ultra-competitive first fight in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15, where Tawanchai took the unanimous decision nod from the judges against Nattawut in their kickboxing bout, the two were booked in a rematch at ONE 167 on June 7, this time for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

The result of this second encounter was even closer as the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete pulled out a majority decision win against the 34-year-old veteran to add more drama to their rivalry.

Tickets for ONE 169: Atlanta are now available for pre-sale.