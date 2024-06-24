"This is 100% cocaine behavior" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia downing alcohol while playing poker with Neymar, Jimmy Butler, and Dan Bilzerian

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Ryan Garcia drinking alcohol while playing poker with Brazilian football legend Neymar, Miami Heat's star forward Jimmy Butler, and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian. While many mocked Garcia, others harshly chastised him for his recent behavior.

Garcia joined Neymar, Butler, and Bilzerian at the HUSTLER Casino in Los Angeles for what was dubbed the 'biggest event in poker history'. This star-studded poker game was broadcast live on the Hustler Casino livestream, attracting interest from fans all around the world. Joining this trio of world-class sportsmen were prominent personalities such as popular streamer Ninja, Chris Eubank Jr., and Jon Vlogs, creating an unusual mix of talent at the table.

@HappyPunch on X shared a clip of Garcia enjoying himself at the poker game, with the following caption:

''Ryan Garcia having the time of his life playing poker with Jimmy Butler and Neymar''

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''This is 100% cocaine behavior''

Another fan wrote:

''We all have 1 friend like Ryan garcia dudes the funniest guy until the morning birds start singin and he's still goin on about new business idea''

Other fans wrote:

''Living his best life but he needs to stop with the alcohol…''

''Is this real or made with AI? Did he really behave like this on a poker table?''

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Happy Punch's post on X

Garcia, who was recently facing a one-year suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, made his first public appearance at the high-stakes poker action since the news surfaced. Eager to go back into the ring, the American boxer seized the chance to publicly call out Devin Haney, rekindling their rivalry from their previous meeting.

When Ryan Garcia downed beer at ceremonial weigh-ins for Devin Haney fight

Ryan Garcia's antics at the event's ceremonial weigh-ins confused spectators after missing weight for the biggest fight of his career against Devin Haney. Garcia paid a penalty fee to Haney but boasted about having an advantage on X before downing a drink on the scale in front of the crowd.

Check out the video of Ryan Garcia drinking beer at the ceremonial weigh-ins below:

Garcia then clarified on social media that he drank apple juice in a beer bottle, not alcohol.