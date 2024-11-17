"This was absolute domination" - Fans marvel at Rodtang Jitmuangnon's one-sided beating of Jacob Smith at ONE 169

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon once again put up an incredible performance in his latest outing against Jacob Smith during the co-main event of ONE 169 last week inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Championship reposted the full fight replay of this entertaining fight on their YouTube channel, and they wrote the video's description with:

"Relive the wild rematch between former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang and fearless British contender Jacob Smith in the co-main event of ONE 169 in November 2024!"

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion displayed well-balanced savagery and showmanship in this bout with the British contender en route to a masterful unanimous decision victory.

Fans were in awe of this outstanding showing of 'The Iron Man,' as users @jax9299, @nghianguyenhuu8979, @syedsohail1784, @jacklaguna78, and @RealityCheck1 commented:

"This ain't no fight, this was absolute domination"

"Smith's left eye is always of Rodtang"

"Rodtang don't cross the limit! It's easy for him."

"That's why I idolize Rodtang, lots of unexpected things happen in every fight😂"

"In less than 20 sec. both fighters already calculated the correct distance to evade & engage each other. In amateur fights it goes up to the 2nd & 3rd when both finally get a good feel for distance. Notice also, how calm they seem after the attacks. An amateur would go wild when attacked."

Screenshot of fans' comments

Rodtang warns Takeru Segawa to be ready for their super fight in 2025

The Jitmuangnon Gym representative is now looking forward to his mega showdown with Japan's pride, Takeru Segawa, in 2025, and he has already sent him a chilling warning to him.

He shared this in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, as he declared:

"See you next year and get ready for me! It'll be a match that fans will all be impressed for sure. Takeru, be ready!"

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

