“This is actually crazy” - Salt Papi’s ‘insane transformation’ leaves Twitterverse at a loss for words

The Twitterverse was left at a loss for words as Salt Papi shared photos of his insane body transformation ahead of his bout at The PRIME Card this Saturday.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has had quite an inspiring weight loss transformation since making his boxing debut last year. Happy Punch tweeted a photo comparing how his physique changed from 2022 to 2023, which shows him looking much more shredded and muscular.

Happy Punch tweeted:

"Salt Papi’s glow up [mind blown emoji]"

Fans were shocked at the influencer's incredible transformation as he prepares for his bout against Slim Albaher, which will be contested for the Misfits Boxing middleweight championship. They mentioned that his transformation has been awe-inspiring and complimented him for dedicating himself and committing to his fitness, writing:

"This is actually crazy" [@el_diablow7 - X]

"Whoaaa, so this is what eliminating salt does.." [@notjoshen - X]

"Slim has no chance against him lol. It’ll be nice seeing slim get hit." [@ammoconda - X]

"Massive transformation" [@ijestar - X]

"Has been working hard on himself" [@lehai_x - X]

"Bros transformation is insane" [@SmeshExpress - X]

It will be interesting to see how Salt Papi performs against Slim as he is in the best shape of his boxing career and could become a bigger star for Misfits Boxing.

When did Salt Papi last compete?

Salt Papi will be looking to get back on track at The PRIME Card as he competes for the first time since suffering his first career loss.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer most recently competed in May, where he fought Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 event, which was headlined by KSI vs. Joe Fournier. Despite a great effort by the influencer, Taylor ended up getting his hand raised as he earned a unanimous decision win.

The bout was a massive success as Happy Punch revealed that the fight reached one million views on YouTube.

