"This is very awkward" - Fans react as Daniel Cormier interviews arch rival Jon Jones at the UFC 309 weigh-in show

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have one of the most bad blood-filled rivalries in mixed martial arts history. This is why many fans were taken aback seeing the latter interview the former before UFC 309. This took place on the UFC 309 weigh-in show with DC getting in a word with Jones before he aims to make the first defense of his heavyweight championship.

To do this, he must defeat the most accomplished heavyweight in UFC history, Stipe Miocic, who also has an in-cage history with Cormier. However, their series of fights was more purely about the competition.

With much being made about Jon Jones discussing how he felt Stipe Miocic disrespected him by calling him 'b*tch* in the countdown show, Cormier asked Jones if he's almost creating instances of conflict, curating a mindset whereby 'Bones' can thrive in the chaos and if having animosity for an opponent adds to the performance in any way.

X users, who were commenting on an excerpt of the interview posted by @ChampRDS, flocked to comment on the two arch-rivals chatting in this medium, and an ample tweet thread built up thereafter.

"This is very awkward"

"DC has been waiting for this"

"This was a great moment between the two. Most wholesome interaction they have had."

Check out the clip of Daniel Cormier interviewing Jon Jones before UFC 309 below:

Jon Jones and how things turned personal for him with Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic had seemed largely civil with one another for the last year, plus from when their UFC 295 booking fell out this time last year right up until the last few days. As we teeter on the precipice of this contest going down, Jones has come forward saying that he felt disrespected, as mentioned, by Miocic's use of the word 'b*tch' during the pre-fight hype.

Stipe Miocic seemed confused by the whole thing and offered up a bit of a tongue-in-cheek apology, essentially saying he was sorry for defending himself from some smack talk Jones was doing about beating up the accomplished heavyweight this weekend.

Jon Jones also claimed that Miocic had made some comments about his kids in the lead-up to the bout that rubbed the reigning titleholder the wrong way. This came up in the first official faceoff the two had at the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference with 'Bones' refusing the extended handshake of the title challenger.

Not only did he ignore Miocic's handshake gesture but Jones also told the former multi-time UFC champion not to mention his kids again. Miocic retorted that he had never spoken about the Rochester native's kids.

