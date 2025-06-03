"This is the best" -Fans gush over the support Aida showed Rodtang in Thai megastar's iconic KO of Takeru in Japan

They say a man's success is often shaped by the woman he chooses to stand beside him — and few partnerships exemplify that better than Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and his wife, Aida Looksaikongdin. The couple's bond was on full display during the most pivotal bout of Rodtang's career as he featured in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight against Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172 this past March.

Though she was dressed elegantly for the high-profile affair at Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena, she remained ready and engaged from her seat near the ring, offering encouragement and tactical input as needed.

Aida, herself a former professional Muay Thai fighter, was prepared to support Rodtang through a full 15-minute war if it came to that. Thankfully for her, it didn't.

The encounter lasted just 80 seconds as Rodtang came out like a storm, immediately putting Takeru on the defensive with unrelenting pressure. A sharp combination rocked the Japanese star, and moments later, a crushing left hook sent him reeling into the ropes,

Rodtang followed it up with a second left hook that dropped Takeru to the canvas. Although referee Olivier Coste issued a standing eight-count, it was clear that the damage had been done. The bout was waved off shortly after, securing a spectacular knockout victory for 'The Iron Man.'

As soon as the fight was stopped, Aida erupted in celebration, her raw, heartfelt support drawing praise from fans around the world. Her presence and passion didn't go unnoticed.

Rodtang feels the urge for another super fight in ONE Championship

With his highlight-reel victory over Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 now behind him, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is already looking forward to his next assignment under the promotion's banner.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently took to Instagram, asking fans who they'd like to see him face next.

