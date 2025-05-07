“This is the best promotion” - Tye Ruotolo invites BJJ athletes to join ONE Championship’s loaded submission grappling ranks

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is looking for any and all challengers, and has made a callout to any potential opponents he could face next in the world's largest martial arts organization.
As Ruotolo shifts his focus to the sport of mixed martial arts, the 22-year-old says he's still open to defending his welterweight submission grappling gold should a worthy foe arise.
Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin at the ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video post-fight presser, Ruotolo said:
"You're not going to get paid anywhere else. You're not going to have more eyes. This is the best promotion. So, I know we've got a lot of guys running from this promotion, and it's the best place to be. So, eventually, these guys are going to just have to man up and fight. So, let's go."
Ruotolo is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Canadian rival Dante Leon in the ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video co-main event to retain his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, May 3rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Tye Ruotolo admits he felt a little bit of 'ring rust' in his ONE Fight Night 31 victory over Dante Leon
Tye Ruotolo was out for almost an entire year, rehabbing a harrowing knee injury just before coming back to defeat Canadian rival Dante Leon in the ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video co-main event.
Ruotolo told ONE Championship in a post-fight interview:
"I felt like I had a little bit of ‘ring rust’ I had to shake off. But I definitely feel like I got a dominant win, so I was happy with that at least."
