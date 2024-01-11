"This is why Boxing > UFC" - Fans react to Francis Ngannou's potential $20,000,000 payday against Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou's potential $20 million payday for his upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua has ignited a fiery debate online, with fans highlighting the stark contrast between fighter compensation in boxing and the UFC.

Following his successful boxing debut against Tyson Fury in 2023, Ngannou is poised for another lucrative showdown with the former heavyweight kingpin in Saudi Arabia on Mar 8. The fight boasts a staggering $70 million purse, with Joshua's boxing pedigree and box office draw landing him a larger share of $50 million, while Ngannou takes home $20 million.

Expand Tweet

Reports of these astronomical figures sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans drawing comparisons to the UFC's pay structure and advocating for fairer compensation for fighters.

"This is why Boxing > UFC"

Expand Tweet

Another lamented the disparity in pay, stating:

"Ngannou has mad 12x the money of his UFC career in 2 fights not including ppv which could up it to 15x. Crazy how underpaid UFC fighters are they're are like the equivalent of public workers of professional sports"

Others reacted with comments like:

"Get that bag Francis!!!"

"If Ngannou manages to beat him, he will be one of the greatest combat sports athletes in history"

Check out the comments below:

via the comment section on Happy Punch's post.

Francis Ngannou eyes Tyson Fury rematch after upcoming Anthony Joshua clash

Francis Ngannou is already looking beyond his upcoming boxing clash with Anthony Joshua, setting his sights on a potential rematch with Tyson Fury later this year.

Ngannou, who surprised the world with his impressive performance against Fury in his boxing debut, revealed that the rematch has always been on the table:

“Yeah, there has always been talk about that. Always. I mean, even after the fight, the minister stepped in the octagon and he said, ‘Get ready for the rematch... I think there is even a slight change that right away is the Usyk rematch, because I think they have like days – their term is even closer. Our rematch term is in one year, within one year. Which still gonna be October next year, I mean October this year.”

While the Fury rematch remains a long-term goal, the former UFC heavyweight king sees his upcoming fight with Joshua as an exciting opportunity:

"I was waiting for Fury but this was an opportunity that I was happy to take, I asked for. And at the end of the day, this won’t take anything from the Fury rematch.”

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments in the clip below:

Expand Tweet