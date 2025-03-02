"This is called saving soldier's lives" - Jake Paul backs Donald Trump in tense Oval Office exchange with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Jake Paul recently praised Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance following a tense exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. The confrontation, broadcast worldwide, saw Trump and Vance accuse Zelenskyy of ingratitude for U.S. military aid and question Ukraine’s handling of the war.

Ad

Vance challenged Zelenskyy on forced conscription and called his public criticism of U.S. diplomacy "disrespectful." Zelenskyy countered, inviting Vance to visit Ukraine and warning that the conflict could impact America in the future. Trump dismissed Zelenskyy’s remarks, asserting that Ukraine is in a weak position and must rely on U.S. support.

Following the discussions at the Oval Office, Paul reacted strongly on social media, defending Trump’s stance:

Ad

Trending

"This isn’t attacking. This is called being a MAN and doing what’s best for our country and resetting the past administrations massive mistakes since they had no backbone and unknown evil intentions to fund a war killing millions. This is called saving soldiers lives. This is calling out a disrespectful and ungrateful person to their face which is how things should be done. Good job big Donny and JD👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jake Paul's comments on X below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Oval Office dispute led to the abrupt cancellation of the remainder of Zelenskyy’s visit, raising questions about the future of U.S. support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Paul’s comments reflect growing divisions in public opinion over America’s role in the conflict.

Michael Bisping criticizes Jake Paul for cherry-picking opponents

Michael Bisping has aimed at Jake Paul, accusing the YouTuber-turned-boxer of avoiding real competition and only fighting older, past-their-prime legends.

Ad

Interacting with fans on X, a user asked Bisping if he would ever consider boxing Paul. The former UFC champion responded sarcastically, saying Paul wouldn’t fight him until he was 59. Another fan defended Paul, calling him an inspiration for transitioning from a Disney actor to a fighter who has defeated UFC greats like Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Bisping dismissed that notion, arguing that Paul “portrays himself as a fighter” but is a businessman. While acknowledging Paul’s financial success, Bisping criticized him for carefully selecting opponents he is sure to beat rather than taking risky fights:

Ad

"Sorry to say it but you’re incorrect. He portrays himself as a fighter but in reality he’s a business man and not a “fighter” by any stretch. Can’t fault him for that. We all wanna make money. But he preys on older legends that are way past their prime."

Bisping continued:

"A real fighter doesn’t know they’re gonna win and they don’t cherry pick fights. They take fights they know they might lose. That’s what’s exciting and inspiring to the average man. Not beating someone way past it at least 20 years younger. That’s coward sh*t."

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.