“This camp needs to be intense” - Seksan leaving no stone unturned for upcoming bout with longtime rival Muangthai

Seksan Or Kwanmuang is no longer a stranger to fellow Thai fighter Muangthai PK Saenchai. That is why he has prepared hard for their scheduled match this week. The two Muay Thai veterans are set to duke it out in a 140-pound matchup at ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his upcoming match, Seksan shared the kind of preparation he had versus Muangthai, knowing he is up against a very tough opponent.

'The Man Who Yields To No One' said:

“I’ve been training for a longer period here in Bangkok because this camp needs to be intense. Fighting Muangthai is no ordinary feat. This fight will definitely be a tough one."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

“I’m training at The Ratchada Plaza. This time, I have some foreign fighters and the younger guys from the gym. I’m focusing on elbows and punches to fight him.”

Ad

The showdown at ONE Friday Fights 114 is actually the fifth time that Seksan and Muangthai will be facing off, but the first in ONE Championship. The previous four took place in the local Muay Thai scene, with Seksan going through the wringer each time before winning by decision.

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available on ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels as well as the ONE Super App and watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Seksan seeks redemption at ONE Friday Fights 114

Apart from continuing to have the number of old rival Muangthai in their head-to-head matchup, Seksan is out for redemption at ONE Friday Fights 114 after losing in his previous match.

The 36-year-old Bangkok-based fighter enters the Lumpinee event off a KO loss to American fighter Asa Ten Pow in their clash in April. It was a loss that the Thai legend admits to still have a sting, something he looks to rid himself of in his scheduled outing this week.

Ad

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Seksan said:

“This fight is very important to me. If I win this fight, I can redeem myself after my previous knockout loss, and it will give me the momentum to keep moving forward.”

The loss last time around was only the second for Seksan in 12 matches to date in ONE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.