"This is the champion lol" - Belal Muhammad is confident he can defeat Leon Edwards before championship rounds

Belal Muhammad doesn't expect Leon Edwards to push him to his limits. Muhammad recently shared his reaction to the UFC welterweight champion's title-defending performance against Colby Covington at UFC 296, making it clear that he doesn't consider the Englishman a legitimate threat.

Last weekend, Edwards defended the 170-pound championship against Covington in a five-round affair at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While many expected 'Chaos' to present a tough challenge, 'Rocky' dominated the fight and easily won the contest via unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

Given that Belal Muhammad is riding an impressive 10-fight unbeaten streak, many expected the 35-year-old Chicago native to challenge Leon Edwards for the title. Unfortunately for Muhammad, the UFC decided to give the championship shot to Covington. Nevertheless, he's now ready to face Edwards and believes that the welterweight title is his for the taking.

In a recent tweet, 'Remember The Name' shared some statistics about the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington fight. Dissing the Englishman's numbers, Muhammad wrote:

"This is the champion, lol... I’ll break him in 3."

Expand Tweet

Belal Muhammad is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 and is expected to challenge for the 170-pound title next. Meanwhile, the UFC welterweight champion will expectedly take a break before returning to action.

Belal Muhammad slams Leon Edwards and Colby Covington for their lackluster performances at UFC 296

Belal Muhammad recently sounded off on Leon Edwards and Colby Covington for their performances in the main event of UFC 296.

As mentioned, 'Chaos' didn't put up much of a fight in his third attempt to become a UFC champion. As mentioned, Edwards dominated the fight while managing to actually secure a takedown on the 35-year-old American wrestling savant. After Edwards won the decision, many slammed the two welterweights for their poor showing in a main event title fight.

At the UFC 296 post-show event, Belal Muhammad joined in and expressed his thoughts on the bout. Lambasting the two fighters, he said:

"Honestly, it was a joke to the division. That’s what happens when you get a b*m off the couch [Covington], who’s been out for two years, who didn’t deserve the shot, and he goes out there and he didn’t back up the talk."

He continued:

"For Leon Edwards, you should have backed up your talk too. For what Colby said, he deserved to have his jaw broken. I thought Leon should have went out there, he should have embarrassed him and put it on him, but he played that little game." [h/t mmafighting.com]

Watch the full video below: