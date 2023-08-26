“This is so cringe” - Fans slam UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste for making immodest house cleaning fund request

Arianny Celeste, the popular UFC ring girl renowned for her striking presence and substantial social media following of 3.1 million on Instagram, has once again stirred reactions with her recent social media activity.

In her latest Instagram update, Celeste exhibited her impressive athleticism through a snapshot capturing her executing a leg split on the floor.

While her flexibility was evident, the manner in which the pose was presented garnered mixed reactions from fans.

However, not all responses were positive. A fan expressed their sentiment, stating:

"This is so cringe."

Another comment read:

"She is digging for attention."

A different perspective emerged as a fan humorously pointed out:

"Noticed you've been posting more racy pics ever since you stopped being a UFC ring girl. Whatever pays the bills, I guess."

Arianny Celeste reveals her strategic approach to fame

Arianny Celeste, the well-known UFC ring girl and social media sensation, recently sat down for an insightful interview with Ironman Magazine. In the candid conversation, she was asked about her journey to becoming one of the most recognizable UFC Octagon girls in the industry. Her thoughtful response shed light on the strategic mindset that sets her apart.

When questioned about her prominence in a field that has seen its fair share of Octagon girls, Celeste attributed her success to her proactive approach and her view of modeling as a business venture. She pointed out that while some models may rely on their looks alone, she takes a more businesslike stance.

"I am very proactive and try to think of modeling and any opportunity as a business. I think sometimes models get used to people handing them things because they look pretty, but I take a more businesslike approach. With every job, I talk to people and network, and see if there are any new projects I can get involved in."

Arianny Celeste's perspective offers a glimpse into her career philosophy, one that extends beyond the conventional boundaries of modeling. By approaching her work with a strategic mindset and a proactive attitude, she has undoubtedly contributed to her lasting influence and recognition in the world of UFC and beyond.

