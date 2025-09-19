"This is cringey" - Fans go nuclear on Claressa Shields for calling out boxing commentator over Terence Crawford's historic feat

While Claressa Shields celebrated Terence Crawford becoming the only men's three-division undisputed champion in the four-belt era, she didn't hesitate to check a boxing commentator for labeling 'Bud' as the only four-division champion in pugilistic history.Shields seems frustrated with the media and boxing personalities snubbing her accomplishments and the women's divisions while hyping up Crawford's historic feat. Fans, however, were not pleased with the 'GWOAT' inserting herself into the discussion.For context, in the lead-up to Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, Boxing Kingdom had reported how 'Bud' would become the only three-division undisputed champion in history if he won the fight. Shields, the actual first-ever boxer to achieve the distinction, calpped back:&quot;First male boxer: get it right.&quot;More recently, following the fight, commentator Max Kellerman dubbed Crawford the only legitimate four-division champion besides Manny Pacquiao. Shields, who herself holds world titles across four divisions, again took issue and fired back, writing:&quot;Hmm, 154 [pounds] undisputed, 160 [pounds] undisputed, 168 [pounds] world champ &amp; 175 [pounds] undisputed. I’m just making sure I can count @maxkellerman cause I know for sure I have 4 divisions. But you are talking bout IN THE MEN'S DIVISION! I GOT IT!Check out Claressa Shields and Max Kellerman's comments below:'GWOAT's' comments seem to have backfired, with fans raging at her on social media.@karlaboi07 wrote:&quot;Let ur fans argue for you. This is cringey.&quot;@playboi_marley lamented:&quot;I try so much to like you, but sometimes you be doing too much to make ppl recognize you. We know you're the best woman boxer, but no one's thinking about women's boxing right now.&quot;@BoxingCharley questioned:&quot;You never, ever, ever stop thinking and talking about yourself.&quot;Check out a few more comments below:Screenshots courtesy: @Claressashields on XClaressa Shields slams Ilia Topuria for calling out Terence CrawfordClaressa Shields doesn't think Ilia Topuria is a credible threat to Terence Crawford in boxing.Topuria and Crawford have been trading barbs for some time, and after 'Bud' walked out to 'Cancion Del Mariachi' by Antonio Banderas for the Alvarez fight, the UFC star sent a direct call out:&quot;First, he calls me drunk… then he walks out to MY song. Crawford, whenever you want, I’ll teach you how to dance that mariachi in the ring. And Canelo, I’ll save you a round after him.&quot;Shields was quick to rally for her compatriot's defense, writing:&quot;Shut up, he’d kick your a** too!!&quot;