“This the same dude that got punk*d by Andrew Tate” - Bradley Martyn challenging ex-UFC star Nate Diaz to a fight doesn’t go down well with fans

Bradley Martyn, the popular fitness influencer and personality, caught up with former UFC star Nate Diaz in an interview. During the course of the interview, Martyn appeared to, albeit politely, challenge Diaz to a sparring session.

Speaking to Diaz, he said:

"One of these days we should f**k around though. I would love that. I wouldn't want to hurt you before the fight though."

Diaz, being the stand-up personality he is, appeared to agree. He said 'Tomorrow, or tonight bro.'

Fans reacted to the interaction. One user, @sxveredmg said:

"This the same dude that got punked by Andrew Tate lol he ain’t touching Nate"

Another user, @_EL_AS_ tweeted:

"He has nothing to offer Nate. He would get knocked out in seconds."

@KyleAnthonyUFC said:

"This dude play wrestles with his other unskilled fighting friends and thinks he'll beat the world up."

@RonAurich said:

"His strength ( Bradly’s ) and size would keep him safe for a bit but best believe if they grapple, it’s literally only a matter of time before Nate gets him to Gas and subs him. This is what BJJ is for"

Another user @black666____ tweeted:

"Bradley always just wants to ask people if they think they can take him in a fight. Shit is weird. Insecure af. BTW if Haney lands just one shot on Bradley he'd be done"

@lluauoykcufA said:

"nate would submit bro in seconds"

Check out some of the reactions here:

Fans react to Bradley Martyn and Nate Diaz's conversation

Nate Diaz set to box Jake Paul, MMA fight could happen down the line

The announcement of Diaz vs. Paul set the combat sports world ablaze. Now, Jake Paul has added more fuel to the fire, and has said that he would be willing to face Diaz in the MMA cage.

Jake Paul, who is signed to the PFL, said on Twitter:

"For all the clowns saying "why don't you fight Nate Diaz in the cage." I made that offer to him from the start. $10M to fight me in PFL after we box on August 5th. Offer is still there Nathan. #PaulDiaz"

This will make the boxing match between the two all the more interesting. Fans will be sure to tune in on August 5th to see what goes down in the boxing ring.