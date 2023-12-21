"This is so dystopian" - Joe Rogan is startled by the AI-generated fabricated news circulating on social media

Joe Rogan recently expressed astonishment at the advanced and realistic nature of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated content.

The veteran UFC commentator is widely known for hosting one of the world's most popular podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), which is exclusively available on Spotify. The show has gained popularity among a diverse audience due to its varied guest list which typically includes fighters, artists, scientists, political figures, and fitness influencers.

American standup comedian Tim Dillon recently appeared on JRE. Dillon and Rogan discussed the issue of the increasingly sophisticated landscape of AI-generated fake news. They discussed the growing challenge of distinguishing between genuine and fabricated information circulating on social media - an issue with significant implications for the reliability of online content.

Rogan reacted to an AI-generated news video and said:

"Wait, is that a real dude? No way, this is so dystopian."

AI-generated news involves the creation of stories solely through algorithms and machine learning, eliminating human involvement. These algorithms analyze vast amounts of data, including news outlets and social media, to identify patterns and craft videos shared across platforms.

Using natural language processing, the algorithms generate videos mimicking human style. The rise in popularity of AI-generated news videos is evident, with instances like the Indian channel Aaj Tak featuring an AI anchor for news delivery.

Joe Rogan disapproves of Leon Edwards' strategy at UFC 296

Joe Rogan expressed criticism of Leon Edwards' strategies in his welterweight title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 296. Edwards retained his championship with a dominant performance against 'Chaos' last weekend. 'Rocky' highlighted his impressive kickboxing prowess, skillfully managing distance with accurate kicks to the legs and body of his opponent.

However, despite his success in earlier rounds, Edwards committed a strategic mistake by getting involved in grappling exchanges with Covington as the fight neared its end, which resulted in the 170-pound champ ending the fight in a vulnerable position on his back.

During the UFC 296 post-fight show, Rogan critiqued Edwards for his approach:

"What was interesting is that he made choices tonight that were not the best choices to win the fight but almost like to prove a point. He found himself on the bottom at the end of the fight getting punched by Colby, which really didn’t have to happen. That’s not the way you want to see a guy who’s as good as Leon Edwards fight. You don’t want to see him make ego-based decisions when you don’t have to, especially when he’s so superior standing up."

