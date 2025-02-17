"This is an entirely different level" - Joshua Pacio admits Jarred Brooks is his toughest rival ahead of ONE 171 trilogy

The upcoming trilogy bout between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title on Feb. 20 during the main event of ONE 171: Qatar card inside the Lusail Sports Arena will be the former's second trilogy series under ONE Championship.

Joshua Pacio previously fought Japanese contender Yosuke Saruta in a similar series and got a 2-1 win in their head-to-head battle. Also, he went on a two-fight showdown with Yoshitaka Naito and won their second meeting.

But the reigning divisional king revealed that 'The Monkey God,' the division's interim champ, has been his toughest matchup under the world's largest martial arts organization because of how close and intense their first two fights went.

The Filipino MMA superstar stated this during his most recent interview with ONE Championship:

"For me, I'm just so happy to be able to compete in this sport, with the level getting higher and higher every time. From my trilogy with Naito, to my trilogy with Saruta, to now with Brooks, I can say this is an entirely different level."

Joshua Pacio wants to replicate the mentality of Demetrious Johnson ahead of this third match with Jarred Brooks

The Lions MMA representative is now ready to showcase his ever-evolving MMA skills, especially the tweaks and improvements in his ground game, to prove that he is the better fighter than his American nemesis.

Joshua Pacio even mentioned that he wants to rip a page off former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson's mentality and beat Brooks in every area of the match. He said this in the same interview with ONE Championship:

"I want to show that I have answers, that I'm not just gonna rely on my takedown defense to stop him, but I can battle him on the ground, even on my back. I want to show that he's not just the one who's a threat in wrestling, maybe I'll take him down as well. Like DJ. That Mighty Mouse mentality."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 via watch.onefc.com. The exciting event goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

