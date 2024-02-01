"This is f**king awesome" - "Epic" Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk official promo goes viral on social media, fans react

Tyson Fury is set to make his return to the octagon on Feb. 17 as he faces Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Turki Alalshikh recently shared the official promotional trailer for the bout, which is just over two weeks away.

Michael Benson of talkSPORT shared the video to Twitter:

"‼️ Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk official promo trailer ahead of Feb 17th… [🎥 @Turki_Alalshikh]"



Fans shared a variety of reactions to the trailer. @jasoncfox claimed:

"This is f**king awesome"

@rgfray1 suggested that there has not been much promotion for the bout:

"🤣 I mean... its better than zero promotion like its been up to this point"

@XRatedMemez revealed that it is no surprise John Fury, Tyson's father, made an appearance:

"I just knew big John was going to make an appearance 😅😅"

@Lewissu123 labeled the bout as the biggest of the generation:

"The biggest fight of the generation 🔥! The first undisputed king of the heavyweights of the 21st century and 4 belt era will be crowned 🔥! Some people are devastated that this fight is happening but we knew they weren’t real boxing fans anyway!"

@Big_1ee questioned why John and Tommy Fury made an appearance:

"Can someone please explain to me why John and Tommy fury are in the promo"

@gaurava35696607 labeled the video:

"Epic"

@liljeancarlos is looking forward to the bout:

"This is incredible, can’t wait for fight week & fight night. It’s going to be an epic showdown."

@OTB8682 applauded the fighters for taking a risk:

"If only more fighters can take risks like this and in their prime, boxing would generate so much money"

Michael Bisping weighs in on Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's motivations

Tyson Fury will face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed title bout next month. UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping discussed the motivation for each fighter leading up to the bout, stating:

"They've both got silk sheets, and they've both made ridiculous amounts of money. Tyson Fury is a ridiculously wealthy man. He got paid a fortune for [the] Ngannou [fight]... Money is not a motivating factor, right? So why is he doing this? It's ego... As fighters, we all operate on ego... We need that ego to reach this kind of level."

He continued:

"The motivation for Usyk is very different. I'm sure he's got a nice bit of money, not compared to Tyson Fury, but he's still a very, very wealthy man, but his motivation, as he talked about before, there's no fashion in what he's wearing - he's doing it to represent his people, and that's what he's doing when he goes out to Saudi Arabia."



Fury holds the WBC heavyweight title, while Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles. Both fighters are undefeated, with the former holding a 34-0-1 record and the latter sitting at 21-0.