After conquering the mixed martial arts world, Demetrious Johnson is currently in his Brazilian jiu-jitsu era, as he continues to participate in various BJJ tournaments around the globe.

During his latest appearance on The MMA Hour With Ariel Helwani, where he discussed several things, including his current journey in the gentle art, Johnson also talked about his experience fighting a 250-pound opponent during his stint at the 2024 IBJFF Pan American Championship last month.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion explained what he went through against such a behemoth, as he stated:

"It was a good time. I think the hardest thing was when he was swinging me, just the jolt of that, I was like this is what it feels when a bear gets hold of a baby lamb, to be honest with you. It woke me up. For me, my game, I feel things. When I felt him do something, I was like, 'Okay, I should go now.'"

Furthermore, Demetrious Johnson explained his mindset whenever he sees an advantage and how automated he is for constantly looking for the submission finish, as he continued:

"I got the takedown, and he was trying to elevate me. But I got a good position and from there, for me, I want to submit. It's built in my DNA. To me, it's submit and win. And that's when I hit the bow and arrow."

The 37-year-old American eventually secured another podium finish in the tournament, where he bagged the gold medal in the Masters 2 featherweight division and a silver medal in the openweight division.

Demetrious Johnson continues to grow his love for BJJ, saying it is a breath of fresh air

After dominating the competition in mixed martial arts for years, Demetrious Johnson has smoothly transitioned to competing in BJJ because, according to him, it's a breath of fresh air, especially when he is participating in Gi tournaments.

A big part of his admiration for the sport is his son, who rubbed off his enthusiasm and passion for jiu-jitsu.

