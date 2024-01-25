"This fight is happening" - Ryan Garcia clears "confusion" surrounding next fight, names opponent and timeline

Former WBC lightweight title Ryan Garcia has confirmed his next bout to open his account for 2024.

Garcia took to X (formerly Twitter) and reaffirmed previously reported news that he will take on the WBA super lightweight champion Rolando Romero. The two young fighters will square off on April 20, 2024, on a pay-per-view card. The location is yet to be announced.

Garcia wrote that there should be no more confusion regarding his next fight.

"4-20 Live on PPV Tickets and Location soon It’s time To enter battle once again. I understand that there has been a lot of confusion but this fight is happening. I’m happy to announce this. Everyone is going to post this soon don’t worry. I love you guys. COMMENT WHAT YOU THINK? 🥊 #GarciavsRomero," Garcia captioned the post.

'KingRy' also credited boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for announcing the fight first and referenced his credibility.

"Btw Floyd posted this fight before everyone. So you know it’s happening," he tweeted.

Garcia suffered his first career loss last year at the hands of Gervonta Davis but bounced right back in a matchup against Oscar Duarte in December last year. He knocked out Duarte in the eighth round of their fight, marking his 20th win by finish.

Romero also has suffered his sole loss against Gervonta Davis in a WBA lightweight title match.

Roy Jones Jr. identifies Ryan Garcia's biggest strength which is also a problem

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. revealed one major drawback in rising superstar Ryan Garcia's arsenal.

In an interview with FightHype.com, Jones Jr. mentioned Garcia's powerhouse of a left hook that has wasted many of his opponents as something he can't disguise. This leads to opponents being better prepared for the left hook or expectant of it.

Jones Jr said:

“I think he’s an awesome fighter but the problem in my opinion is that Ryan has a left hook that is a killer but everybody knows it. So until he gets something else or knows how to disguise it, he’s going to have a hard time with the upper-echelon fighters. The regular fights he will kill, cause if he hits you with a left hook it’s over, but the guys who know not to get hit like Tank did, it’s going to be a problem."

Check out his full comments below