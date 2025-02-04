"This fight will feed families" - Fans react as super-fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is nearly official

We might be looking at one of the biggest fights in boxing history as talks of a super fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford has reached an "agreement". This massive bout between two of the pound-for-pound best fighters of this generation has the same level of magnitude as a Mayweather-Pacquiao or a Tyson-Holyfield.

Taking it to X, Boxing on TNT Sports put out an updated report, writing:

"🚨 FIGHT NEWS 🚨 🥊 Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. The Ring has reported that there is an agreement in place for this SUPER fight to take place on a Riyadh Season card in Las Vegas, with a date TBC 🤯"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans were stoked by this news, with Colesseum Sportsbook saying:

"This fight will feed families"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, @Clpascoe91 provided a prediction:

"Why don't canelo fight outside the us? Never seen someone go up and down weight like they are stairs , history of boxing he defies. This will look competitive for four rounds then Crawford gets stopped or pulled out by six"

Check out more comments below:

Comments on the post. [Screenshots courtesy: @boxingontnt on X]

Roy Jones Jr. provides bold prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

Boxing legend and Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. recently provided some expert insight on this massively historic battle between Canelo Alvarez and Terence 'Bud' Crawford. Jones Jr. was named Fighter of the Decade of the 1990s and upon retirement has become one of the most revered analysts in the sport.

Despite all his extensive knowledge of the game, Jones Jr. is quite torn between the two as both Canelo and Crawford exemplify the very best styles of boxing today. Speaking to Fight Hub TV on YouTube, he said:

"Do I think Canelo can beat 'Bud'? It's a tough fight to call. I think his size may be his best going factor. But if he goes out and boxes 'Bud', he's not gonna beat 'Bud' boxing. He's not. So, if 'Bud' can take his punch, he's not gonna out-box 'Bud'. What will determine the fight will be who wants it most, and who has their fight plan... If 'Bud' can get Canelo to box him, 'Bud' will out-box him."

While Alvarez is one of the most technical fighters in the game, he can also kick things into fifth gear and bring out his exciting, Mexican-style boxing. As for Crawford, his switch-hitting style is a puzzle no one's been able to solve yet, as he remains undefeated 41-0 in his 17-year career so far. This is indeed a battle of styles and game plans.

Check out Roy Jones Jr.'s comments below (11:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.