"This is fkn hilarious" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele trying to teach Jose Aldo how to pronounce "Massachusetts" 

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo found himself in a lighthearted situation during a recent interview with MMA reporter Nina-Marie Daniele.

The iconic Brazilian fighter tackled countless opponents with ease throughout his illustrious career. However, the intricacies of the English language proved to be a different challenge.

A clip shared by Daniele on her social media platform shows Aldo struggling to get the word out “Massachusetts” in one go, prompting some playful instruction from the interviewer. Marie Daniele jokingly captioned the post:

"UFC legend Jose Aldo takes an English class with Professor Nina Drama lmao"

The post quickly garnered significant traction, with many finding humor in the wholesome exchange.

Appreciating the lighthearted interaction between Aldo and Marie Daniele, one fan wrote:

"That's wholesome af"

another chimed in:

"this is fkn hilarious,"

highlighting the comedic aspect of the situation.

"Never thought I would see the king doing this. THANK U NINA."

another fan remarked, likely surprised to see the usually stoic Aldo participating in such a playful moment.

Jose Aldo opens up on rejecting a long-term deal with the UFC

MMA icon Jose Aldo has shed light on his decision to decline a new, multi-fight contract with the UFC.

The Brazilian legend, known for his lengthy featherweight championship reign, recently announced his return to the octagon for a single bout against Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301. This sparked speculation about a possible long-term extension with the promotion.

However, the veteran himself has clarified his stance. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, he revealed that financial security was not a motivating factor for his return.

Aldo stated:

"Ultimately I wouldn't be doing this if I didn't think I can make myself back up to fight for the title. Financially, I don't need it. I wouldn't trade my health for any financial means. Back when I started talking with Dana, they offered me a longer-term deal with X number of fights, but I decided I needed to have this fight to prove to myself where I'm at."

Check out Jose Aldo's comments below (13:52):