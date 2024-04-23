"This friendship is behind" - Atomweight MMA champ Stamp says business comes first against old pal Denice Zamboanga

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is all smiles outside of the Circle. But once those cage doors close, the 26-year-old superstar takes on a killer persona.

For Stamp, fighting is all business, and she's willing to put all friendships and courtesies aside when her golden belt is on the line.

Stamp is set to face close friend and former training partner, no.2-ranked women's atomweight MMA contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines in the main event of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The ONE women's atomweight MMA world title will be up for grabs.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Stamp reiterated that she has no problems locking horns with Zamboanga in a real fight.

The Fairtex Training Center product stated:

"Yes, we are friends. But this friendship is behind, so we are sure to fight."

Looks like it's friendship over for the two 'besties', at least until after the fight is concluded.

Ice cold Stamp Fairtex ready to lock horns with close friend Denice Zamboanga: "I don't feel anything in particular"

It weighs heavily on some fighters who have to fight close friends and allies. But not for Stamp Fairtex. When asked how she felt about fighting former training partner Denice Zamboanga, the 26-year-old said she is treating it like any other fight.

Stamp told YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan:

"I feel like I just have to put the friendship behind. I don't feel anything in particular, because we are both professionals. We just have to do our job the best we could."

