"This girl can BANG!!" - Conor McGregor gets behind Ebanie Bridges; makes partnership official ahead of title fight

Conor McGregor shared a supportive message for Ebanie Bridges while making the partnership official ahead of her title fight.

The former UFC champion and IBF female boxing champion Ebanie Bridges have been spotted together a number of times. The two share what seems to be a close bond, and Bridges has even linked up with McGregor for promotional activities for his brand, Forged Irish Stout.

Bridges took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that she has officially partnered up with Forged Irish Stout ahead of her title defense on December 9.

Take a look at her tweet below:

"In case you haven’t heard…. Officially partnered with @ForgedIrish. Blessed to have @TheNotoriousMMA and the FRGD Army beside me on my journey. 6 weeks to go before I defend my World Title in San Francisco USA. Make sure you tune in December 9 on @DAZNBoxing to watch me in action. Forged Irish Stout now available in USA"

Reacting to Bridges' post, McGregor had this to say:

"This girl can BANG!! Let’s go Eb, team @ForgedStout with you all the way"

Conor McGregor speaks about being away from the UFC

It has been over two years since Conor McGregor was last seen taking part in any combat sport. He last faced Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout, which saw him suffer a nasty leg injury, which has been the main cause of his absence.

However, McGregor's return was further delayed because of USADA's restrictions. With USADA's exit from the UFC, the Irishman is no longer hindered by their testing restrictions, which frustrated him throughout 2023.

Speaking about it during an interview at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event, McGregor claimed that he is eager to return to the octagon, stating:

"March is earlier than April. I've been kept from my living for almost three years now. Understand that. I came through what I came through. I'm sitting on an injury, and a loss. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said. I relate. I must return to my way of living. This is my job. So it’s beyond frustrating and hopefully we can be back."

Catch McGregor's comments in the video below (1:05):