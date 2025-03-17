  • home icon
  • "This goes hard" - Fans react as Conor McGregor poses in front of Donald Trump and J D Vance portraits in the White House

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Mar 17, 2025 18:24 GMT
Conor McGregor (left) recently visited the WHite House to meet US President Donald Trump (right). [Images courtesy: @thenotoriousmma and @realdonaldtrump on Instagram]
Fans reacted to a photo of Conor McGregor at the White House, where he is seen posing in front of portraits of U.S. President Donald Trump and vice-president J.D. Vance.

McGregor visited the White House to meet with President Trump during the St. Patrick's Day gathering. His visit occurred just a few days after Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin met with the U.S. President.

The official White House X handle recently shared the photo of McGregor posing in front of the portraits of Trump and Vance.

Check out the White House's post below:

Fans took to the comments section and gave vivid reactions to the post.

One fan wrote:

"This man looks completely different when he is not concerning himself with fighting weight."

Another commented:

"Dudes will see this and say, 'hell yeah.'"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions
Conor McGregor raises the issue of illegal immigration into Ireland during his visit to the White House

Conor McGregor has proactively voiced his thoughts on political and socio-economic issues in recent years, particularly criticizing the Irish government's immigration policies. During his recent visit to the White House, McGregor addressed the media in a short impromptu press conference.

The Irishman stated that he was meeting with the U.S. President to discuss the issue of the immigrant population and the changing demographic composition of Ireland, which he believes could pose a serious threat to Ireland's sociocultural identity in the future. McGregor said:

"And it's high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is a government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people."
He added:

"The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop. That has become a minority in one swoop. So, issues need to be addressed. And the 40 million Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this. Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit."
Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (1:23):

youtube-cover

हिन्दी