  "This goes hard" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili starring in Indian rapper Karan Aujla's new music video 

"This goes hard" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili starring in Indian rapper Karan Aujla's new music video 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 08, 2025 13:30 GMT
Fans on Merab Dvalishvili (left) starring in Karan Aujla
Fans on Merab Dvalishvili (left) starring in Karan Aujla's (right) latest music video. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Merab Dvalishvili being featured in Indian rapper Karan Aujla's latest music video has triggered quite the fan frenzy. The UFC bantamweight champion can be seen showing off his moves while sparring with a partner in the video.

Dvalishvili is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight title clash at UFC 320 last weekend. The Georgian-born fighter is now on a 15-fight win streak and has an impressive professional record of 21-4, with notable victories over high-profile opponents like Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo, and Petr Yan.

After @ChampRDS shared a clip of Dvalishvili featuring in Aujla's 'Daytona' music video via an X post, many fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

One fan wrote:

"Merab leveling up his side quests. From 117 takedowns in UFC to dancing in Indian music videos. Champ's got range."

Another fan wrote:

"This goes hard, I don't care."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

Daniel Cormier names only fighter who could push Merab Dvalishvili to his limits

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili's dominance in the UFC bantamweight division and claimed that only Umar Nurmagomedov could beat 'The Machine' in a fight. Dvalishvili notably defeated Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision at UFC 311 in January.

In a video after the UFC 320 event (via @RedCorner_MMA on X), Cormier lauded Dvalishvili's skills and named Nurmagomedov as the only one who could challenge his dominant reign over the 135-pound division, stating:

"I've got to tell you, I think Umar Nurmagomedov is probably the one guy that can challenge him. We saw their fight; it was 48-47 across the board. Everyone else cannot stay with him. It’s going to be very difficult for guys to figure out how to beat him because he’s just going to keep hitting them with takedowns. He’s a very hard challenge to prepare for."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
More from Sportskeeda
