"This goes hard" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili starring in Indian rapper Karan Aujla's new music video 

Merab Dvalishvili being featured in Indian rapper Karan Aujla's latest music video has triggered quite the fan frenzy. The UFC bantamweight champion can be seen showing off his moves while sparring with a partner in the video.Dvalishvili is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight title clash at UFC 320 last weekend. The Georgian-born fighter is now on a 15-fight win streak and has an impressive professional record of 21-4, with notable victories over high-profile opponents like Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo, and Petr Yan.After @ChampRDS shared a clip of Dvalishvili featuring in Aujla's 'Daytona' music video via an X post, many fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.One fan wrote:&quot;Merab leveling up his side quests. From 117 takedowns in UFC to dancing in Indian music videos. Champ's got range.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;This goes hard, I don't care.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @ChampRDS on XDaniel Cormier names only fighter who could push Merab Dvalishvili to his limitsDaniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili's dominance in the UFC bantamweight division and claimed that only Umar Nurmagomedov could beat 'The Machine' in a fight. Dvalishvili notably defeated Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision at UFC 311 in January.In a video after the UFC 320 event (via @RedCorner_MMA on X), Cormier lauded Dvalishvili's skills and named Nurmagomedov as the only one who could challenge his dominant reign over the 135-pound division, stating:&quot;I've got to tell you, I think Umar Nurmagomedov is probably the one guy that can challenge him. We saw their fight; it was 48-47 across the board. Everyone else cannot stay with him. It’s going to be very difficult for guys to figure out how to beat him because he’s just going to keep hitting them with takedowns. He’s a very hard challenge to prepare for.&quot;