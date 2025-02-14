“This is gonna be fun” - Fans get hyped for super fight between welterweight submission grappling champ Tye Ruotolo, Dante Leon

Grappling fans have an exciting showdown to look forward to, as Tye Ruotolo is set to return to action against a highly touted opponent.

The American prodigy will defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against rising Canadian star Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31. The event is slated to air live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

The announcement of the matchup on Instagram generated significant buzz:

It’s easy to understand where the anticipation is coming from. Both men share a history, having split their previous encounters.

Leone drew first blood, authoring a hard-fought decision win in their initial clash in 2020. However, Ruotolo evened the score a year later with a guillotine choke submission.

Now, their long-awaited trilogy bout has all the makings of a classic.

Ruotolo has been unstoppable since joining ONE Championship in 2022, racking up four dominant victories before capturing the division’s inaugural crown with a dominant win over Magomed Abdulkadirov in November 2023.

Since that career-defining moment, he has defended the belt with a win over Izaak Michell and then triumphantly engaged in a 186-pound catchweight affair against Jozef Chen.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tye Ruotolo runs it back with a different Dante Leon

However, Dante Leon presents Tye Ruotolo with perhaps his toughest test yet.

A two-time IBJJF no-gi world champion, the Canadian standout is known for his blend of raw power and technical brilliance.

Leon made an emphatic ONE debut in December of last year, submitting Bruno Pucci in just two minutes before edging out former two-time ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker in a thrilling decision victory a month later.

With momentum on his side, Leon is now primed for his shot at gold against Ruotolo.

