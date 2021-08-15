"This guy just manhandled me!" - Joe Rogan tells Rickon Gracie about how he got obsessed with Brazilian jiu-jitsu 

UFC commentator and media personality Joe Rogan recently revealed what made him interested in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The longtime UFC commentator, who has been one of the most inspirational figures in the company's success, holds a black belt in Eddie Bravo's 10th Planet jiu-jitsu.

Joe Rogan recently welcomed jiu-jitsu legend Rickson Gracie onto his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, where the pair spoke about their common interest. Rogan told Gracie a story about his first jiu-jitsu class where he was outclassed by a fellow student with a purple belt.

"I started training boxing and Muay Thai, and then I started getting beat up... And then I went to jiu-jitsu and I was like, 'oh my god!' I've talked about it before, it was the first day of training and I was a white belt and I was training with this kid who was a purple belt and I thought I was a tough guy and I couldn't believe this guy could do whatever he wanted to me! Play with me, strangled me, and he wasn't bigger than me, he was my size! And he wasn't younger than me, he was my age! There were no excuses. And this guy just manhandled me!" Joe Rogan told Rickson Gracie.

Since then, Rogan has been hooked on BJJ, working hard for years until he finally earned a black belt under 10th Planet. The gym is owned by his best friend and coach, Eddie Bravo, who's also the jiu-jitsu coach of some elite MMA and UFC fighters like Tony 'El Cucuy' Ferguson.

Joe Rogan's guest Rickson Gracie was one of the pioneers of Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Rickson Gracie is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters to emerge from the legendary Gracie clan. He holds a 9th-degree red belt in Gracie jiu-jitsu which is also the highest rank in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Rickson Gracie also holds an undefeated MMA record of 11-0, with all of his wins coming by way of submissions.

Rickson Gracie's son, Kron, competes professionally as an MMA fighter and is signed to the UFC. Kron Gracie is also a teammate and friend of Nate Diaz, who is a Gracie jiu-jitsu second-degree black belt himself.

'The Last Samurai' Rickson Gracie now dedicates his time to educate his students and fans with his abundant knowledge of Brazilian jiu-jitsu on Instagram and YouTube.

