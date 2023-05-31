"This guy's left hand is banned in 7 countries!" - One-armed MMA fighter with a 10-1 record wows fans with his exceptional skills

MMA fighter Jake Peacock is no ordinary martial artist. Son of Gavin Peacock, a former Chelsea FC soccer star, the one-armed fighter is an exceptional martial artist who specializes in Muay Thai and has won multiple championship titles.

Peacock recently finished a 6-fight contract with the Muay Thai promotion Lion Fight and is the founder/head coach of Dunamis: Muay Thai and kickboxing gym in Calgary, Canada. The one-armed MMA fighter is currently the No.18-ranked WBC welterweight and North American Super-Welterweight Champion.

According to his website, Jake Peacock has a professional record of 10-1 with all his victories coming by knockout.

The MMA fighter recently uploaded some training footage on his Instagram handle and displayed some incredible striking skills. Fans were highly impressed with his exceptional prowess and made their appreciation known in the comments section.

One fan lauded Peacock's striking and wrote:

"I heard this guy's left hand is banned in 7 countries!"

Another fan praised Peacock's striking:

"Dude's got some of the most crisp striking I've seen. People talking sh** going to learn real quick. Love watching this guy fight."

One fan wrote:

"Wtf! Now I have no excuse."

One user stated:

"Nothing but respect."

Another user nicknamed Jake Peacock, stating:

"One take Jake."

One fan praised the one-armed fighter, saying:

"Thats motivating, literally 0 excuses. God bless."

Another fan asked:

"So would they be considered hammer fists or 12-6 elbows?"

Screenshots from @jake_leestriking on Instagram

One-armed MMA fighter Jake Peacock on dealing with discrimination and bullying growing up

One-armed MMA fighter Jake Peacock did not have it easy growing up.

Born in London, the Englishman grew up with an unexpected congenital amputation of his right hand. In the womb, a band of the amniotic sac was wrapped around his right arm in the early stages of development, which caused the lower half to stop growing.

Growing up, the MMA fighter faced relentless discrimination and was the target of school bullies due to his disability. He was looked at and treated differently than others, often dealing with name-calling, mean insults, and offensive gestures by his schoolmates. However, Peacock knew he had to harden himself and feed his passion for combat sports mentally. He began competing in karate at the age of 7.

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Jake Peacock outlined his challenges as a schoolboy. He stated:

"The bullying would just keep going and I knew it would never stop... Having a strong mindset was always there. Growing up with one hand really, really brought it out of me more... it made me more resilient for sure... Lots of people staring at my arm and commenting on it."

