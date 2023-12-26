“This guy has used every excuse going for losing” - Deontay Wilder stirs controversy with bold response to Joseph Parker upset

Deontay Wilder's stunning upset loss to Joseph Parker at The Day of Reckoning event continues to reverberate, with the former champion's post-fight explanation igniting a firestorm of fan criticism.

Entering the ring as a heavy favorite, Wilder was comprehensively outboxed by Parker, who expertly neutralized the 'Bronze Bomber's' legendary power on his way to a unanimous decision victory. In the aftermath, Wilder took to social media to give a peculiar explanation for his defeat, claiming he "zoned out for a minute" during the fight.

Journalist Michael Benson shared the news that was originally reported by 78SPORTSTV on X (formerly Twitter):

“He caught me in a dazing moment. I f***ing zoned out for one minute, I don’t know what the f*** happened. The punch came but it wasn’t nothing that hurt, none of his punches fazed me at all.”

Wilder's statement quickly drew criticism from fans, who accused him of making excuses instead of accepting responsibility for the loss. Comments flooded in, highlighting the perceived inconsistency of the boxer's explanation:

One user said:

"This guy has used every excuse going for losing "

Other users appeared to agree and took jabs at Wilder:

"“I zoned out for a minute, I didn’t know wtf happened ” 2 sentences later “he didn’t faze me at all” make it make sense lol"

"Lol boy was dreaming"

"He is so unlikeable. You lost, take the L and move like a man"

"Wilder is too old and not skilled enough to reinvent the wheel, there wasn't a great deal wrong with his game, he just wasn't as good as Fury, he should've stuck to what got him successful, the inactivity & the new style has ruined any hope he had of being at that pre Fury level."

Conor McGregor weighs in on Deontay Wilder's shocking defeat to Joseph Parker

UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who witnessed Deontay Wilder's shocking upset loss to Joseph Parker firsthand, didn't hesitate to offer his critique. In an interview with talkSPORT, 'The Notorious' focused on Deontay Wilder's signature punch and why it fell short against Parker.

"I came out here to see that whistling backhand of Wilder and I wanted to see it... He needs to be changing the trajectory of the punches. If you're coming up over the top of the head, you need to come up under with the uppercut."

