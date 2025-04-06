"This is so hard to watch" - Fans react to 47-year-old ex-UFC fighter suffering scary KO loss on BKFC debut

Alexey Oleynik’s bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 71 ended in brutal fashion, with the 47-year-old veteran suffering a devastating first-round knockout against Geronimo Dos Santos. The longtime MMA grappler stepped into a striking-heavy contest despite admitting he was no longer physically able to perform at his former level.

Oleynik, who has competed in over 80 professional MMA bouts, was visibly outmatched from the opening seconds. Dos Santos, a towering and muscular presence, immediately exposed the stylistic mismatch. Oleynik’s wild overhands and sluggish defense failed to deter Dos Santos, who landed punishing uppercuts before sealing the deal with a thunderous overhand right in the opening seconds of round one.

Check out Oleinik's scary KO loss at BKFC 71:

The loss adds another knockout to Oleynik’s record, which already includes stoppages at the hands of top heavyweights like Derrick Lewis and Alistair Overeem. Despite concerns about his health and longevity, Oleynik is reportedly considering further competition in the Global Fight League (GFL).

Fans were quick to express their dismay on social media. One wrote:

“This is so hard to watch.”

Another added:

“Guy made his mma debut in 1997 🤦‍♂️ Just retire”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to 47-year-old Alexey Oleynik’s failed bare-knuckle debut. [Screenshot via: X]

Aleksei Oleinik admitted to financial struggles before brutal BKFC knockout loss

Aleksei Oleinik revealed he was forced back into fighting due to financial hardship, just days before suffering the knockout loss in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut.

In an emotional interview with Russian outlet Sport24, the 47-year-old opened up about his struggles, admitting he had no real desire to fight again but felt he had no choice. Oleinik, who once lived in a 500-square-meter home in Florida, shared that he now has no permanent residence and is battling to secure basic housing.

Despite decades of experience in MMA, the former UFC heavyweight finds himself in a dire financial position. He lamented the lack of viable income from coaching or seminars and expressed concern over potential injuries ending his ability to earn at all.

The Russian fighter also reflected on how drastically life had changed for him, comparing his past luxuries to his current uncertainty:

“I need that money for housing. I don’t have a place to live. I’m sorry but if my leg breaks now and can’t be fixed anymore, I won’t be able to earn anything at all. And where will I live then? With the background that I have, the cars I had, the houses I had, whatever else I had that I achieved."

“Damn, I don’t know, will I live on the street, or at the train station? I want to live somewhere else, it doesn’t sound nice. I want to live in a small place, but one that’s mine. I had a house in Florida that was 500-metres-squared on the same road as Donald Trump!” [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Check out Aleksei Oleinik's interview below:

