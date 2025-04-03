"This is why he’s the GOAT", "Need that t-shirt" - Fans react as Gerald Meerschaert shows support for Cain Velasquez at UFC Vegas 105 media day

Fans reacted as Gerald Meerschaert used his UFC platform to show solidarity with Cain Velasquez. Velasquez, the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, was sentenced to five years in prison on March 24 for attempted murder and related charges. In February 2022, Velasquez chased the vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, who is accused of molesting Velasquez's then-four-year-old son, and shot at the vehicle, injuring one person.

Meerschaert, who is scheduled to face Brad Tavares at UFC Vegas 105 this weekend, wore a t-shirt with "Free Cain" printed on it during the Media Day interaction. MMA journalist Mike Bohn shared Meerschaert's picture on X.

Check out Mike Bohn's post below:

Fans took to the comments section and praised Meerschaert for his gesture. While some fans shared a few other details of the case, a few criticized Velasquez for threatening the lives of innocent people by using firearms in a public place.

One fan wrote:

"This is why he’s the GOAT."

Another fan commented:

"Need that t-shirt."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Gerald Meerschaert shares his thoughts on supporting Cain Velasquez and the UFC's reaction to his gesture

In recent years, the UFC has implemented strict guidelines to protect its brand image, including regulations on fighters carrying national or provincial flags during their competitive appearances.

Speaking at the UFC Vegas 105 Media Day, Gerald Meerschaert explained his decision to wear the "Free Cain" t-shirt, stating:

"I definitely decided to bring this with me. And I had bought this way before, so this was the original one. But, you know, I figured, what better time."

When asked if the UFC scrutinized his choice of t-shirt considering the promotion's brand identity, Meerschaert said:

"They took a look at it, but they seem fine with this. So I don't think we should have any problems."

Check out Gerald Meerschaert's comments below (0:01):

Although Cain Velasquez was sentenced to five years in prison, he received credit for 1,283 days already served. Meanwhile, the trial date for Harry Goularte, the alleged molester of Velasquez's son, has been set for June 2.

