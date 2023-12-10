“This is the highest step for me” - Islam Makhachev outlines the ‘ideal ending’ to his illustrious UFC career

After knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev has declared his ideal path towards a future retirement.

In an interview with the Ushatakya YouTube channel, Makhachev spoke with the media at the IBA Champions' Night event. When asked about Arman Tsarukyan's performance against Beneil Dariush, the reigning UFC lightweight champion stated that he currently has little interest in rematches and eyes a title defense against Justin Gaethje.

Translated to English, Islam Makhachev said:

"[Tsarukyan] already had the chance to knock me out but he didn't. He didn't win a single round. Let him train more, he will grow... I'm not that interested in rematches. If you want to be [someone great] you have to add new names. There is Gaethje who I would say deserves the fight. I think it would be more interesting to fight him."

While brushing aside Tsarukyan, Makhachev hinted that the originally scheduled rematch with Charles Oliveira is not in his interest to be rebooked.

What did Islam Makhachev say about a second title?

Later on in the interview, Islam Makhachev continued to state that his main goal is to claim the welterweight title regardless of who it would be against.

When asked who is his 'ideal fight,' Makhachev said:

"The second belt. I do not choose the opponent [but] the second belt is the dream fight. That is what motivates me at the moment... The ideal ending is to win both belts and to defend both belts. I already defended one, now I have to [win and] defend the second one. Maybe there will be new motivation but this is the highest step for me right now."

The journalist would continue to ask Makhachev if he would fight until he is 40 to which the champion laughed off and shook his head. Makhachev corrected him and claimed he would only compete for a few more years before hanging up the gloves.

The UFC welterweight belt that Makhachev covets will be up for grabs in the UFC 296 main event when champion Leon Edwards attempts to defend the championship against Colby Covington.

Watch the full interview with Islam Makhachev below: