"This is just the beginning" - Joshua Pacio says Jarred Brooks rivalry far from over despite epic finish in Qatar

Joshua Pacio unified the ONE strawweight MMA world title against his rival Jarred Brooks during their championship in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday evening inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Pacio scored a second-round TKO win over Brooks after raining down vicious ground-and-pound strikes that left the referee no choice but to call a stoppage in his favor.

During his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, the Filipino MMA star believes that this is not the end of his duel with 'The Monkey God' because, somehow, they would cross paths once more down the line.

'The Passion' also mentioned that this triumph marks a new chapter in his professional career and for his team at Lions Nation MMA, as he stated:

"In the future, we are gonna do it again. So this is not the end. This is just the beginning like what I've said. This is a new season for Lions Nation MMA, for 'The Passion.'

This latest victory of Pacio was also his 14th under the world's largest martial arts organization since his promotional debut in April 2016.

Joshua Pacio is grateful for the support of Filipino fans who are in attendance in Qatar

The 29-year-old MMA superstar may have competed in a foreign land during the event, but he felt a sense of home crowd advantage because a lot of his fellow Filipinos were in attendance inside the arena.

The Lions Nation MMA representative even called Qatar his second home because of the outpouring of support he received. He addressed them during his in-ring interview with 'The Dragon,' where he said:

"That's why I call it a home away from home. Thank you, Filipinos. Filipinos are very globally competitive all over the world. Filipinos are there. Thank you very much."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

