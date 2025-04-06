"This kid has CTE” - Fans roast Edgar Berlanga for claiming he gave Canelo Alvarez the toughest fight of his career

Canelo Alvarez handed Edgar Berlanga the first defeat of his professional career when they clashed on Sep. 14, 2024. With the heavy-handed New Yorker having promised a knockout victory over Alvarez, he found himself unable to land with the same success as in prior fights, succumbing to a unanimous decision defeat.

But Berlanga believes that he gave the Mexican star the toughest fight of his career to date, much to the amusement of boxing fans. With Alvarez having famously been "schooled" by Floyd Mayweather in 2013, fans took to roasting 'The Chosen One' for his opinion.

The 27-year-old recently appeared on a podcast hosted by Jay Hill, where he reflected on the clash with Alvarez. A snippet of Berlanga's comments were posted to X by @Hassanwells, where the pugilist said:

"He hits hard, but you know what I was telling him [to] his face? Do you know what I was telling him in the ring? Huh?! I was telling him to suck a d**k! I was like, 'You hit like b***h! Keep going!' I was so locked in, I didn't know we were in the twelfth round."

He added:

"How about this, look at his face compared to all them other n***as he fought. When he fights in [Las] Vegas, everytime he goes to his after-party. He always goes to his after-party in that resort. He didn't go to his after-party [after fighting me]. I went to the club!"

Check out Edgar Berlanga discussing Canelo Alvarez below:

One fan believes Berlanga may have a serious brain condition known as CTE:

"This kid has CTE and I'm not laughing at it. It's sad. Caleb Plant got knocked out but even had a way tougher style for Canelo."

Others posted:

"Gotta’ give it to him. He’s funny 😆"

"🤣 bro is seriously delusional. He loses to most of the top ten at 168."

See more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Berlanga's claim about his fight with Alvarez (Image courtesy: @Hassanwellss on X)

Canelo Alvarez slams David Benavidez while explaining why he doesn't deserve to fight him

David Benavidez was Canelo Alvarez's WBC mandatory challenger for several years. But after struggling to secure a mega-fight with Alvarez, Benavidez moved divisions in search of undisputed glory.

During a recent interview with FightHype.com, Alvarez revisited his beef with 'The Mexican Monster', saying:

"I think the way he talks, he thinks he's Superman. He is very disrespectful. Not just with me, with everybody. He's accomplished nothing. He's not even a champion. He's not even in my weight class. It's a lot of things that don't make sense."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below (3:00):

