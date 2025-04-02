"This is like God is a script writer" - Joe Rogan points to Heather McDonald’s collapse as eerie proof of simulation

Joe Rogan is known to share his thoughts on a wide range of topics on The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator recently hosted Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin of the Triggernometry podcast, where he discussed comedian Heather McDonald collapsing on stage.

In episode #2287 of JRE, Rogan noted that McDonald's collapsed while discussing the COVID-19 vaccine and claimed that it is proof we are living in a simulation, stating:

"I think we're really close to proof that the simulation is real... I really started to genuinely consider it where it snuck in through my logical defenses when this girl Heather McDonald blacked out on stage while she was making jokes about being vaccinated and then she blacks out and cracks her skull. Have you seen that? Legitimately, that was the first time in my life where I was like there's no way."

Rogan continued:

"I was like, they're f**king with us. They're just f**king with us. Something's happening. That can't be so dead on. This is like God is a script writer. Like, how is that a real thing that that's a video where someone is - she didn't do when she was making fun of her boyfriend. She didn't do it when she was talking about idiots in traffic. It was when she was talking about the vaccine."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Heather McDonald collapsing on stage below (0:32):

Joe Rogan calls out latest ICE deportations

While Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump in the latest United States presidential elections, he is not a fan of the administration deporting people without due process. The UFC commentator recently shared his thoughts on the ICE deportations during episode #2297 of JRE, stating:

"You got to get scared that people who are not criminals are getting lassoed up and deported and sent to El Salvador prisons. That kind of s**t... That's horrific. It's horrific. This is kind of crazy that that could be possible. That's horrific and, again, that's bad for the cause."

Check out Joe Rogan's full comments on ICE deportations below (2:33:15):

There have been several reports of people who were not involved with gangs and in the United States legally being deported. Rogan questioned if there was any plan in place to correct the mistake, leading his guest Konstantin Kisin to claim that the government is incentivized to cover the issue up.

