  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "This is like God is a script writer" - Joe Rogan points to Heather McDonald’s collapse as eerie proof of simulation

"This is like God is a script writer" - Joe Rogan points to Heather McDonald’s collapse as eerie proof of simulation

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Apr 02, 2025 02:38 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) discusses Heather McDonald (right) collapsing on stage [Image credits: Getty Images]
Joe Rogan (left) discusses Heather McDonald (right) collapsing on stage [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan is known to share his thoughts on a wide range of topics on The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator recently hosted Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin of the Triggernometry podcast, where he discussed comedian Heather McDonald collapsing on stage.

Ad

In episode #2287 of JRE, Rogan noted that McDonald's collapsed while discussing the COVID-19 vaccine and claimed that it is proof we are living in a simulation, stating:

"I think we're really close to proof that the simulation is real... I really started to genuinely consider it where it snuck in through my logical defenses when this girl Heather McDonald blacked out on stage while she was making jokes about being vaccinated and then she blacks out and cracks her skull. Have you seen that? Legitimately, that was the first time in my life where I was like there's no way."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rogan continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I was like, they're f**king with us. They're just f**king with us. Something's happening. That can't be so dead on. This is like God is a script writer. Like, how is that a real thing that that's a video where someone is - she didn't do when she was making fun of her boyfriend. She didn't do it when she was talking about idiots in traffic. It was when she was talking about the vaccine."
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Heather McDonald collapsing on stage below (0:32):

youtube-cover
Ad

Joe Rogan calls out latest ICE deportations

While Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump in the latest United States presidential elections, he is not a fan of the administration deporting people without due process. The UFC commentator recently shared his thoughts on the ICE deportations during episode #2297 of JRE, stating:

"You got to get scared that people who are not criminals are getting lassoed up and deported and sent to El Salvador prisons. That kind of s**t... That's horrific. It's horrific. This is kind of crazy that that could be possible. That's horrific and, again, that's bad for the cause."
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's full comments on ICE deportations below (2:33:15):

youtube-cover

There have been several reports of people who were not involved with gangs and in the United States legally being deported. Rogan questioned if there was any plan in place to correct the mistake, leading his guest Konstantin Kisin to claim that the government is incentivized to cover the issue up.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी